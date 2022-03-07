Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Rises By 29.0%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 1,574,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,150.5 days.

Shares of NRDXF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Nordex has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRDXF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nordex in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

