Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Declines By 22.4%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,247.0 days.

NFPDF stock remained flat at $$73.19 on Monday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

