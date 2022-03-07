Short Interest in Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Declines By 22.4%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,247.0 days.
NFPDF stock remained flat at $$73.19 on Monday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (NFPDF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.