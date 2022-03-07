Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Expands By 31.9%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 1,264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICMF opened at $1.25 on Monday. Nickel Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nickel Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

