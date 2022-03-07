Short Interest in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Grows By 29.4%

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $144.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.39. Nicholas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 2,481 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,210 shares of company stock valued at $162,277 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

