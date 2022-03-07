Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expands By 47.8%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 548,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 371,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NXRT stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.28. 109,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $91.31.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.