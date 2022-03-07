Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Grows By 61.2%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTC traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,730. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTC. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

