Short Interest in Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Rises By 35.3%

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 562,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 32,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,809. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

