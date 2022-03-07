Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rises By 30.8%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 922.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 3.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBAL opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

