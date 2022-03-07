Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Drops By 21.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. 9,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
