Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Drops By 21.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. 9,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares during the period.

