Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Increases By 60.2%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,491,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,540,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after acquiring an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $68.82 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

