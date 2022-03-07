Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Expands By 55.4%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NYSE IRS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.85. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.09.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
