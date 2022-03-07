Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Expands By 55.4%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE IRS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.85. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.09.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.