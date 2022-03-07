Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Declines By 30.2%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $$3.20 during trading hours on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.