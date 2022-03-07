Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Drops By 36.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFED shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.82.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

