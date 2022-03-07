Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Increases By 51.1%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,184. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

