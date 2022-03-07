Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Drops By 19.6%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.02) to €75.00 ($84.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $72.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.