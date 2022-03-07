Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 30.4%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,827.0 days.
DCNSF stock remained flat at $$22.49 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.96.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
