Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 30.4%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,700 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 31st total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,827.0 days.

DCNSF stock remained flat at $$22.49 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.96.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

