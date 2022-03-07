Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Drops By 37.1%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.86. 69,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

