Short Interest in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Declines By 35.0%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

