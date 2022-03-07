Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Declines By 30.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 219.1 days.

Shares of CCDBF stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $44.21. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. CCL Industries has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $59.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

