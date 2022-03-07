Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Increases By 29.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 68,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
AMD opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
