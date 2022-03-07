Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $6.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,373. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

