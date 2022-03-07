ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,129,909 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $547.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.