Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $118.90

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.90 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 119.10 ($1.60), with a volume of 234346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.67).

SRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

