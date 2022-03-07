Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,144. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,650,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

