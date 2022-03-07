Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG opened at $0.80 on Monday. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

