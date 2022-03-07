Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of SMLR opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $153.21.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $157,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.