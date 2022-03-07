Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 503 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $13,275,435 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

NYSE TYL opened at $416.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.69 and its 200 day moving average is $489.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.