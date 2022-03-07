Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 27,200 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 181,243 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $618.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

