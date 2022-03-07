Scotiabank Trims First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Target Price to C$44.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

