Scorum Coins Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $651,968.53 and approximately $3,313.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.82 or 0.06609158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,032.73 or 1.00152186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.