Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, March 11th

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SCHA opened at $91.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

