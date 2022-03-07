Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 15,281 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 814,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 117,707 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.