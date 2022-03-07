Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $258.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $219.07 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

