Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 39.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,393,000 after acquiring an additional 340,915 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 94.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,317 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

