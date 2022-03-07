Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,341,000 after acquiring an additional 161,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 36.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

