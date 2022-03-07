Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,300 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

