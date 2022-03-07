Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCAE. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $199,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,964,000.

NASDAQ MCAE opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

