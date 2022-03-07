Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $15.97. 5,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,658. The firm has a market cap of $560.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.28. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.