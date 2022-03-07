Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Susquehanna currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.03.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,360. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

