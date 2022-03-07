Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($173.03) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($231.46) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.17 ($185.58).

SU opened at €129.62 ($145.64) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €154.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €153.59. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a one year high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

