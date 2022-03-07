Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,637,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 508,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,516,000 after buying an additional 92,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

