Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $3.33 on Monday. Sappi has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Sappi alerts:

About Sappi (Get Rating)

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.