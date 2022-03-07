SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,580 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SAP Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.