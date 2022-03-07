Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 1580004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

