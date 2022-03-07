Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

