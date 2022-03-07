Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258,213 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $257,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $264.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

