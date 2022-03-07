Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of R opened at $79.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

