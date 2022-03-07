RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,289. RxSight has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

