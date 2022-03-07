RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €58.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.97 ($66.26).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTL. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on RTL Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($70.56) target price on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on RTL Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($67.24) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($85.42).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

