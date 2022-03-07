RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $81.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

